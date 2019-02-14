Bell increases base cost of Premium plans by $5

Bell has raised the base prices of its premium smartphone plans by $5.
On its homepage, Bell lists the prices of its most popular plans. These plans all went up by $5 recently, and $10 total since December 17th, 2018.
The carrier’s most popular plan now begins at $95 per month for 1GB to data plus 3GB of bonus data, unlimited Canada-wide calling and unlimited SMS and MMS messaging, plus Bell’s usual unlimited family calling, call display, voicemail and call waiting.
Bell’s second most popular plan features the same amount of data and add-ons, and includes unlimited Canada-U.S. Calling and texting. This plan now costs $110.
Bell says that it increased its plans by $5 because it added 1GB of bonus data. Additionally, all Share plans come with unlimited Canada-wide calling.
Source: Bell
