Koodo offers new iPhone SE with $100 bonus gift on Tab Small plan

This is a sick way to get a new iPhone

Feb 13, 2019

6:56 PM EST

Koodo is no stranger to offering great deals on older phones and now it’s bundling older iPhones on a Tab Small plan with a $100 bonus gift.

The carrier is currently offering 32GB iPhone SEs in Rose Gold or Space Grey as part of the promo.

You can get this handset on Koodo’s Tab Small plans, which means you’re paying $10 a month for the phone on top of the cost of the plan.

MobileSyrup has reached out to Telus to find out more information on how users get their $100 Bonus gift. RedFlagDeals users speculate that it’s a $100 pre-paid credit card, but MobileSyrup has yet to confirm this.

Koodo’s site mentions that you’re guaranteed the full gift online, but in-store offerings may vary.

If the gift is a $100 credit card, you could use it against the cost of the phone to bring the price down to $140 plus tax. RedFlagDeals users are also reporting that users can buy out of the Tab Small contract once they get their phone. MobileSyrup has asked Koodo if this is the case or if there’s a waiting period like on Tab Medium plans.

Source: RedFlagDeals, Koodo

