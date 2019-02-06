Best Buy is holding a Valentine’s Gift Sale that ends tomorrow, February 7th. The sale offers discounts on Bluetooth headphones, smart lighting and even MacBooks.
Below we’ve listed some of the tech offerings. Check out Best Buy’s website as the company also has jewellery, luggage and wedding bands on sale.
- Plantronics Backbeat Pro 2 Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Noise Cancelling — now $149.99, was $249.99
- LIFX Z Smart Wi-Fi LED Light Strip Experience Kit — now $99, was $129.99
- Apple MacBook Pro with Touch Bar 15.4-inch display Space Grey — now $2,979.99, was $3,199.99
- Apple MacBook Pro with Touch Bar 15.4-inch display (i7) — now $3,449.99, was $3,699.99
- B&O BeoPlay E8 Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Earbuds — now $299.99, was $399.99
- Apple MacBook 12-inch with Retina – Gold — now $1,659.99, was $1,729.99
- Sennheiser Over-Ear Noise Cancelling & Sound Isolating wireless headphones — now $329.99, was $429.99
- Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 On-Ear Sound Isolating Bluetooth Headphones — now $229.99, was $329.99
