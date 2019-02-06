News
Best Buy’s ‘Valentine’s Gift Sale’ offers up to $220 off MacBooks

Feb 6, 2019

3:52 PM EST

Best Buy is holding a Valentine’s Gift Sale that ends tomorrow, February 7th. The sale offers discounts on Bluetooth headphones, smart lighting and even MacBooks.

Below we’ve listed some of the tech offerings. Check out Best Buy’s website as the company also has jewellery, luggage and wedding bands on sale.

