Watch four times the sports with DAZN’s new multiview feature

You can never watch too many sports, so streaming platform DAZN is offering you four times more sports.
Viewers now have access to a multiview option that lets them watch up to four streams at once.
To use the new feature, you’ll need a fourth-gen or 4K Apple TV. Further, you’ll need to be a user in Canada, Japan, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland or the U.S. When DAZN comes to Brazil and Spain, the multiview feature will be available there as well.
To activate multiview on your Apple TV, long press on the remote and then select the streams you want on the screen.
It’s an excellent addition for sports fans, who can tune into multiple broadcasts at once.
For example, multiview could be quite useful if you want to follow multiple teams playing at the same time, or if you want to watch several games from a playoff series.
If you haven’t signed up for DAZN already, you can join the service for $20 per month or $150 per year. New customers get their first month free. You can sign up here.
Source: Engadget
Comments