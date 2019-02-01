Videotron voted one of Montreal’s top employers by MediaCorp Canada

Quebec-based telecommunications company Videotron has been named one of Montreal’s top employers in 2019 by MediaCorp Canada on January 31st.
MediaCorp’s ‘Montreal’s Top Employers’ list rates different employers on its human resources programs and employment policies.
“As an employer of choice, Videotron wants to build on its achievements and continue offering attractive career opportunities, in Montreal and across Quebec, and allow all employees to realize their full potential,” said Jean François Pruneau, Videotron president and CEO. “Major innovative projects currently in progress, such as the creation of our new Helix ecosystem, are generating excitement in our ranks.”
In November last year, Videotron was also voted as Canada’s top 100 employers by MediaCorp, joining telecommunications giants Rogers and Bell.
“We are proud of this honour, which recognizes our excellence as an employer,” said Pruneau.
Earlier this week, Videotron integrated with Lexop to use its new electric communication solution, which is geared toward companies improving its payment collection for customers.
Source: Videotron
