Rogers, Bell, Videotron, SaskTel among Canada’s 2019 top 100 employers

Canadian employment periodical publisher Mediacorp Canada has released its annual list of Canada’s highest rated employers.
Universities, banks, grocers and manufacturers made this year’s ‘Canada’s Top 100 Employers’ list, but the only Canadian telecom service providers with a presence on the list are Toronto-based Rogers, Montreal-based Bell, Montreal-based regional player Videotron and Regina-based Crown carrier SaskTel.
While two of Canada’s ‘Big Three’ carriers made the list, it’s interesting to note that Telus — Canada’s third-largest carrier by subscribership — went unmentioned.
Especially noteworthy is that Rogers and Bell made the list, in spite of the fact that current and former employees from both companies have spoken with CBC News about allegations of high-pressure sales environments in the workplace.
Bell came under scrutiny in November 2017 when a former employee spoke publicly with CBC News about the pressure faced by customer service representatives, while a January 2018 report alleged that Rogers employees are also pressured into selling products and services that customers don’t want or need.
Allegations of unsavoury telecom sales practices ultimately led the federal government to direct the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to conduct an investigation into the sales practices used by Canada’s largest telecommunications companies.
The CRTC held a week of hearings between October 22nd, 2018 and October 26th, 2018 to investigate allegations of aggressive or misleading telecom sales practices.
All of Canada’s major carriers, including Rogers, Bell and Telus delivered testimony.
Also on this year’s Top 100 Employers list are tech companies like Samsung Electronics Canada, Adobe Systems Canada, Ubisoft Canadian Studios and London, Ontario-based video game developer Digital Extremes.
Mediacorp Canada has managed its top 100 employers list since 1999. The full list is typically published in the Globe and Mail, but is also available as an alphabetical list online.
According to a November 9th, 2018 media release, Mediacorp invited 9,801 employers to “submit detailed applications, including a comprehensive review of their operations and [human resources] practices that compares them to others in their industry and region.”
“We are seeing more time off for employees to work in the community, more matching funds for their fundraising efforts, more donations in return for employees’ volunteer hours – there’s more robustness in these programs,” said Richard Yerema, managing editor at Mediacorp Canada Inc., in the same November 9th media release.
Mediacorp grades employers based on eight criteria, including the physical workplace, work atmosphere, benefit, vacation policies and performance management.
Source: Canada’s Top 100 Employers 2019
Comments