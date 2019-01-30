Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in February 2019

Sony has revealed the titles PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to download for free in February 2019.
- For Honor (PlayStation 4)
- Hitman: The Complete First Season (PlayStation 4)
- Divekick (PlayStation 3 Cross-Buy with PS4)
- Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots (PlayStation 3)
- Gunhouse (PS Vita Cross-Buy with PS4)
- Rogue Aces (PS Vita Cross-Buy with PS4)
For Honor
Developer: Ubisoft Montreal
Publisher: Ubisoft
For Honor is an action title that takes place in a medieval setting. In this game filled with battles, players can choose to be knights, vikings, samurai and Wu Lin, the latest faction to join the game.
For Honor regularly costs $53.49 and originally launched in February of 2017.
Hitman: The Complete First Season
Developer: IO Interactive
Publishers: Square Enix, Warner Bros: Interactive Entertainment
In Hitman the player takes control of Agent 47 a third-person stealth game. Agent 47 is a genetically enhanced assassin who gets assigned to eliminate different targets.
Divekick
Developers: Iron Galaxy, One True Game Studios,
Publisher: Iron Galaxy
Divekick is a 2D comedic fighting game that requires the player to press only two buttons. The game features more than 14 playable characters and a story mode.
Divekick first launched on August 20th and regularly costs $4.99.
Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots
Developers: Kojima Productions|
Publishers: Konami
In Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots players take control of Old Snake and utilize a combination of stealth, close-up combat and shooting mechanics to take down enemies.
Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots originally launched in June of 2008 and is priced regularly priced at $19.99.
Gunhouse
Developers: Necrosoft Games
Publishers: Necrosoft Games
Gunhouse is a puzzle and active tower defence title. In Gunhouse you’re tasked with fighting giant bosses and upgrading your weapons.
Gunhouse first launched in January 2014 and regularly costs $19.99.
Rogue Aces
Developer: Infinite State Games
Publisher: Curve Digital
Rogue Aces is a 2D air combat game where the player takes control of an airplane with the goal of shooting down other planes flying through the sky. You’ll even bomb buildings and take down airships.
Rogue Aces originally launched April 2018 and regularly costs $17.49.
Source: PS Blog
