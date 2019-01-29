Popular battle royale game Fortnite is getting new cosmetic skins in celebration of the National Football League’s Super Bowl LIII.
Similar to last year, Epic Games partnered with the NFL to release cosmetics and uniforms that players can unlock in Fortnite. This year, Fortnite will feature the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots white uniforms.
The skins will be available starting on February 1st 7pm ET/4pm PT. Though similar to many of the cosmetics Epic Games has already released, these specific skins are only available for a short amount of time.
The Super Bowl game takes place on February 3rd, so it’s likely Epic will remove the cosmetics shortly after the big game. There will also be a Pigskin toy available starting February 2nd at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
Lastly, Epic has set up a new mode for a limited amount of time called NFL Rumble. In teams of 20, players will be dressed in either Patriots or Rams outfits and will have to battle it out for the trophy.
Source: Epic Games
