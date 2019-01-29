Apple says there are over 900 million active iPhones in the wild

Along with the company’s Q1 2019 earnings, Apple also revealed that there are more than 900 million active iPhones currently in use around the world.
Luca Maestri, Apple’s chief financial officer (CFO) states that in total Apple now has an active user base of 1.4 billion.
This means there are now 1.4 billion active Apple devices in the world, which includes iPhones, Macs, iPads, Apple TVs, Apple Watches and of course, iPods. The company did not include its various accessories, like the popular AirPods, Apple’s own Bluetooth earbuds, in this number.
Further, Apple Music now has 50 million paying subscribers, according to the company.
“Our active installed base of devices reached an all-time high of 1.4 billion in the first quarter, growing in each of our geographic segments,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook during the earnings call.
Apple’s Q1 2019 financial results reveal that the company’s overall revenue fell to $84.3 billion USD ($111 billion CAD), a decline of roughly five percent when compared to the same period last year where the company pulled in $88.3 billion USD ($117 billion CAD).
