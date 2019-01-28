Samsung has revealed its first ever notched smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M10 and M20.
The two budget smartphones sport the company’s ‘Infinity-V’ display, which features a small v-shaped notch positioned at the top centre of the display.
Samsung is launching the budget the ‘M Series’ in India on February 5th and will seel the duo of handsets through the company’s online store and Amazon.
The Galaxy M20 features a 6.3-inch display with a 2,340 x 1,080-pixel resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Additionally, the phone offers an Exynos 7904 processor, 5,000mAh battery and either 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, or 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
The M10, on the other hand, sports a 6.2-inch display, with a 1,520 x 720-pixel resolution, 7870 Exynos processor, 3,400mAh battery and either 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, or 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage configurations. Oddly enough, this device utilizes older microUSB for charging and lacks a fingerprint scanner.
Additionally, both models sport expandable memory and Android 8.1 Oreo, though they will get Pie later this year, says Samsung. Both models will also utilize facial recognition functionality.
Camera-wise both phones feature a rear-facing dual camera setup with 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. The 5-megapixel rear-facing camera also sports an ultra-wide angle lens, while on the front, the phone features an 8-megapixel sensor.
The M20 costs ₹10,990 ($205 CAD) to ₹12,990 ($242), while the M10 costs ₹7,990 ($149) to Rs ₹8,990 ($167).
Although Samsung is bringing the M series to India first, the company will eventually launch the series globally. The timeline for the smartphone’s global release remains unknown.
Source: Samsung
