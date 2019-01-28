Apple’s App Store has generated $120 billion in developer revenue

Apple has announced that the App Store has given back $120 billion to developers since its inception in July 2008.
It’s important to note that this figure only accounts for earnings received once Apple takes its 30 percent cut, so the App Store has certainly generated even more money over the past decade.
Apple revealed at the Worldwide Developers Conference last June that App Store developers earned $100 billion. Altogether, Apple says that more than a quarter of that $120 billion total was earned last year alone.
Apple made the announcement at its Entrepreneur Camp in Cupertino, which hosts workshops and meetings with eleven female-founded app development companies.
Source: Apple Via: TechCrunch
Comments