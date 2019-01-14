Samsung hopes new made-for-India phones will reverse its smartphone sales slump

Samsung has revealed that it plans to release a trio of new Galaxy M-series smartphones to combat flatlining sales in the world’s second largest mobile phone market, according to a recent interview with Reuters,
The new entry-level devices will launch in India first before the South Korean firm releases them globally, according to the company’s Asim Warsi. Samsung will sell the devices exclusively through its online store and Amazon’s India e-commerce portal.
Warsi also revealed that these new smartphones will feature big batteries, as well as support for fast charging, features that are designed to appeal to the country’s tech smart and savvy millennial consumers. Additionally, Warsi said that the new phones will cost between 10,000 and 20,000 rupees ($187 and $374 CAD, respectively).
EXCLUSIVE! Can confirm that the new Galaxy M Series trio is indeed coming to India very soon! Whatever their final marketing names may be, the model nos. are Galaxy M10 (SM-M105F), M20 (SM-M205F) and M30 (SM-M305F). Development is almost complete and M30 may arrive bit later. 😀 pic.twitter.com/wlpl9lK62c
— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) December 24, 2018
This past December, leaker Ishan Agarwal shared an image of one of the upcoming devices.
Samsung, like Apple, has had to contend with declining sales of its high-end smartphones and intensifying competition from Chinese competitors like Huawei and Xiaomi. India, as the world’s second largest smartphone market, is obviously important to any turnaround plan Samsung might implement. However, what’s interesting here is that Samsung is using insights from the Indian market to refine its global strategy.
In the same Reuters piece, Warsi said, “A lot of our insights, R&D and developments for consumers in India… they have great connect with many other consumers in many other parts of the world.”
Here’s hoping that means we get more affordable but compelling devices in Canada as a result.
Source: Reuters
