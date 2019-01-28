8BitDo’s Genesis controller lets you play Classic Sonic the right way

Retro accessory manufacturer 8BitDo has developed a new wireless Bluetooth controller called the M30, replicating its Genesis counter-part.
Like 8BitDo’s other retro-inspired controllers, the M30 can connect with the PC, Nintendo Switch, macOS and Android devices.
The M30 will support the Nintendo Switch’s screenshot and home button functionality, along with a turbo feature.
One full charge will also last you up to 20 hours, which is 2 hours more compared to the SN30 GP, but you can connect the controller using a USB-C wire.
The M30 will cost $30 USD (approximately $40 CAD) although it’s not confirmed whether it will come to Canada.
If you want to use the M30 on your Sega Genesis to play classics without a port like Sonic 3 and Knuckles, you will need 8BitDo’s receiver for the console, which will cost $20 USD (approximately $27 CAD).
The M30 is available for pre-orders but will release on February 24th, 2019.
Image Credits: 8BitDo
