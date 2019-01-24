Dell sale offers laptops, desktops and more up to $850 off

Dell is having a sale offering discounts on laptops, monitors and even Xbox One X consoles.
Dell is also offering coupons codes that you can use:
- $25off$700PC — $25 off PCs or laptops $700 or more.
- $500ff$1000PC — $50 off PCs or laptops $1000 or more.
- $100off$2000PC — $100 off PCs or laptops $2000 or more
- $15off$199+ — $15 off products more than $199.99
- 10%offmonitor– 10 percent off monitors
Here are some of the products on sale in Canadian dollars. Note that coupons are not stackable with each other but can be used on top of deals. This sale ends tomorrow, January 25th.
- Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Fallout 76 Bundle: now $499.99, was $599.99
- Alienware 15 Laptop with 8th Generation Intel Core i7 Processor 32GB of RAM, 128GB SSD + 1TB Hard Drive: now $2,099.99, was $2,718.99
- WD Blue 3D Nand Solid State Drive 500GB: now $89, was $219.99
- Dell 27 Gaming Monitor: S2716DG: now $549, was $779.99
- Dell 24 UltraSharp Monitor: U2417H: now $299.99, was $459.99
- Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart HDR TV 6900F: now $999.99, was $1,399
- Samsung Gear Sport SM-R600 43mm: now $279.99, was $349.99
- WD Elements Portable Hard drice 1TB – USB 3.0: now $69.99, was $99.99
- Xbox One S 1TB Console — Minecraft Creators Bundle 4K- robot white: now $299.99, was $449.99
- Samsung Galaxy Tab E – Tablet – Android 5.1 (Lollipop) 16GB 9.6-inch white: now $229.99, was $329.99
- Inspiron 17 5000 Laptop with 8th Generation Intel Core i5 Processor 8GB of RAM, 1TB Hard Drive: now $749, was $1,067.99
For more products on sale, check out Dell’s site.
Source: RedFlagDeals
