News
Dell sale offers laptops, desktops and more up to $850 off

Jan 24, 2019

9:13 PM EST

Dell is having a sale offering discounts on laptops, monitors and even Xbox One X consoles.

Dell is also offering coupons codes that you can use:

  • $25off$700PC — $25 off PCs or laptops $700 or more.
  • $500ff$1000PC — $50 off PCs or laptops $1000 or more.
  • $100off$2000PC — $100 off PCs or laptops $2000 or more
  • $15off$199+  — $15 off products more than $199.99
  • 10%offmonitor– 10 percent off monitors

Here are some of the products on sale in Canadian dollars. Note that coupons are not stackable with each other but can be used on top of deals. This sale ends tomorrow, January 25th.

For more products on sale, check out Dell’s site.

Source: RedFlagDeals

