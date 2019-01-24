News
PREVIOUS|

Google Chromecast ambient mode update adds Google Sans font

Google brings its modern design to another platform

Jan 24, 2019

8:03 PM EST

0 comments

Google is still in the process of giving its apps and services a makeover using its new, more modern Material Design.

In the latest Chromecast update, Google replaces the outdated Roboto font with its modern Google Sans. Google uses the new font in apps like Google Maps, News and Messages.

The update also moves the name of the device to the top right-hand corner of the screen instead of the bottom left.

Finally, the weather icon on the screen is now coloured and uses the same iconography as the Ambient mode on Google’s Pixel smartphones.

The update brings the second generation and original Chromcast to software version ‘1.36141427.’ The Chromecast Ultra boosts to version ‘1.36141435.’

Source: Android Police

Related Articles

News

Jan 23, 2019

10:24 AM EST

Google planning changes to Chrome that break ad-blockers ‘for privacy’

News

Nov 19, 2018

12:56 PM EST

Chromecast can soon be added to Google Home multi-room speaker group

Business

Dec 24, 2018

3:09 PM EST

Google’s hardware offerings estimated to bring $3 billion USD profit in 2018

News

Dec 3, 2018

3:41 PM EST

Users furious after Chromecast feature vanishes from CTV app

Comments