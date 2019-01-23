Bell thanks hundreds for helping with Bell Let’s Talk day

Bell is thanking hundreds of organizations for helping out and “generously providing their support” to Bell Let’s Talk day.
A January 23rd, 2019 press release from the national carrier says as of now hundreds of groups and organizations are involved in making the annual event the “biggest conversation” on mental health in the world.
“Everyone’s engagement in mental health is crucial to making progress, and we can all join the conversation on Bell Let’s Talk Day by sending messages of support to fight the stigma, call for action and directly drive Bell’s funding for mental health programs,” Mary Deacon, chair of Bell Let’s Talk, said in the release.
“We’re grateful to these leading organizations for encouraging everyone to get engaged in the mental health cause and make sure our voices are heard on what promises to be the biggest Bell Let’s Talk Day ever.”
Bell Let’s Talk will be hosted this year on January 30th. Every year Bell hosts the campaign dedicated to mental health awareness and fundraising as a way to encourage Canadians to send messages and engage in conversation about mental health in order to help reduce stigma and raise money.
Before the event, this year about 205 schools have hosted 340 events inviting students to be part of the conversation. These events include guest speakers, conferences, information kiosks and varsity and collegiate athletic events.
Last year, Bell Let’s Talk hit a record high with over 138 million interactions and an investment of $6.8 million CAD.
On Bell Let’s Talk Day, Bell will donate five cents to Canadian mental health providers every time a Bell customer makes a long distance call, sends a text, uses the hashtag #BellLetsTalk on Twitter, watches the Bell Let’s Talk videos on Facebook or on Instagram, or uses the special Snapchat filter.
Source: Bell
