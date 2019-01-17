News
PREVIOUS|

Tesla is ending its buyer referral program for free Supercharging

It looks like the only perk of buying a Tesla is going to be buying a Tesla soon

Jan 17, 2019

1:46 PM EST

0 comments

Tesla’s referral program is ending on February 1st, 2019, according to a recent tweet from company CEO Elon Musk. 

The offer was more of an incentive program since it allows Tesla owners to refer their friends to buy a Tesla, with the friend then gettingn six months of free Supercharging.

Musk says the program is ending since it adds too much cost the cars, especially the Model 3.

One user on Twitter asked Musk if the program is going to be replaced by anything else and he said, “no, the whole referral incentive program will end.”

Beyond the free Supercharger incentive, Tesla also offered a few other perks for owners of its vehicles, such as rim upgrades and a Wall Connector.

It seems like these programs will also end on February 1st, so anyone who buys a Tesla after that won’t get any perks with their purchase.

Source: Tesla, Elon Musk

Related Articles

News

Jan 15, 2019

8:08 AM EST

Tesla enters into the Canadian Pwn2Own bug bounty competition

News

Jan 10, 2019

12:34 PM EST

Tesla to discontinue 75kWh battery Model S and Model X variants next week

News

Jan 11, 2019

5:03 PM EST

Tesla’s enhanced Summon feature is almost ready to roll out

News

Dec 28, 2018

12:00 PM EST

Tesla employees are testing the next phase of Autopilot

Comments