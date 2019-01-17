BritBox streaming video service now has 500,000 subscribers

News
Jan 17, 2019

BBC Studios and ITV’s BritBox streaming service that provides British TV to U.S. and Canada, has now attained 500,000 subscribers.

This is double the number of subscribers the streaming service had in February of 2018. Additionally, 57 percent of the subscribers are women over the age of 45.

The reason BritBox has experienced an uptick in subscribers that fall into this demographic, according to Soumya Sriraman, the president of BritBox, is that there is a lack of programming that caters to women over 45.

“We are capturing this under-served audience,” Sriraman said in an interview.

BritBox is available in Canada for $89.99 CAD per year, $8.99 per month and there’s also a seven-day free trial. BritBox is available on the web, Chromecast, Roku, Apple TV, iOS and Android.

The service premiered seasons of Vera, Maigret and Bliss as well as its series, Bletchley Circle: San Francisco. Additionally TV shows like EastEnders, Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Casualty all stream within hours of their first run U.K. broadcast.

BritBox debuted March of 2017 and came to Canada the following year.

Download BritBox on Android, here and on iOS here.

