Datamine points to SNES games coming to Nintendo Switch Online

Switch Online subscribers currently only have access to free NES games

Jan 14, 2019

12:41 PM EST

Nintendo may be planning to offer emulated SNES games through its paid Switch Online service, according to a recent datamine.

A Twitter user by the name of ‘KappucinoHeck‘ claims to have found references to nearly two dozen SNES games in the Switch’s Online code.

It’s worth noting that many of these games are pre-installed on Nintendo’s SNES Classic, including The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the PastSuper Metroid, Super Mario World and Star Fox 2 (which is currently only playable on the SNES Classic). However, some of these titles were not offered through the SNES Classic, such as Super Mario All-Stars, Yoshi’s Island and Kirby’s Dream Course. 

Currently, Nintendo only offers free NES games to Switch Online subscribers, including The Legend of Zelda, Super Mario Bros. and Ninja Gaiden. Nintendo hasn’t officially confirmed that SNES games will come to Switch Online. However, the company has since discontinued its NES and SNES Classic consoles and said it intends to offer its retro titles through Switch Online instead.

“The way that consumers will be able to continue participating with our classic content is going to be through Nintendo Switch Online […] We look at that as the main way that consumers will be able to experience that legacy content,” said Nintendo of America president and COO Reggie Fils-Aimé in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last month.

In Canada, Nintendo Switch Online membership costs $4.99 CAD/month or $24.99 for 12 months.

Via: Engadget

