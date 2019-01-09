New Square SDK integrates platform directly into Android, iOS apps

U.S.-based mobile payment platform Square has launched a new software development kit (SDK) that allows developers to integrate the company’s platform directly into Android and iOS apps.
According to a January 9th, 2019 media release, the new ‘Square In-App Payments Software Development Kit’ lets customers pay with their credit or debit cards within integrated apps.
“The SDK includes a beautifully designed, interactive user experience that guides buyers as they enter their credit card information, preventing errors and providing a smoother checkout experience,” reads an excerpt from the same January 9th media release.
“Developers can use this default flow as-is, update certain elements, or customize the entire experience to match the look and feel of their apps.”
Square claims that its new SDK will further cement the company’s status as an “omnichannel payments platform.”
The company also sells a collection of credit and debit card readers — including a contactless and chip reader, as well as a Lightning connector card reader — that connect directly to smartphones and tablets.
“With the introduction of in-app mobile payments to the Square platform, developers now have a complete, omnichannel payments solution for all their payment needs,” said Carl Perry, developer lead at Square, in the same January 9th media document.
“From software to hardware to services, Square offers a complete payments experience all in one cohesive open platform. Even better, developers and sellers can manage all their payments across in-store, mobile and online all in one place.”
Developers looking to learn more about Square new SDK can visit the in-app payments page on the company’s website.
The In-App Payments SDK is available for developers today.
