Samsung Galaxy S10 teaser suggests the phone is ‘nearly here’

Jan 9, 2019

11:58 AM EST

A new teaser suggests Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S10 smartphone has a curved display with a high screen-to-body ratio.

The teaser comes courtesy of U.K.-based carrier EE.

The image shows a lineup of Samsung Galaxy smartphones. While recent rumours indicate that Samsung will reveal its new foldable display smartphone and Galaxy S10 series in February, EE is almost certainly hinting at the S10 rather than Samsung’s foldable device here.

Rumours suggest Samsung will release five variants of the Galaxy S10. According to the leaks, Samsung will market and sell a budget, a standard, a plus and two 5G-enabled versions of the S10.

With the exception of perhaps the budget ‘Lite’ variant, all of the new S10 models will reportedly feature Samsung’s Infinity-O punch hole display technology. The company first showed off this tech on its Galaxy A8s smartphone. Additionally, all but the budget S10 will feature in-display fingerprint sensors; the budget S10 will feature a side-facing scanner.

