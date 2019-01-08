News
Nubia’s Red Magic Mars gaming phone is coming to North America in late January 2019

The device packs in up to 10GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage

Jan 8, 2019

4:42 PM EST

Nubia’s Red Magic Mars is coming to North America and Europe on January 31st, 2019.

The Red Magic Mars is a gaming smartphone that launched originally in China in December 2018.

The phone sports a 6-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 1,080 x 2,160-pixel resolution. It features a Snapdragon 845 processor, with up to 10GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage depending on the model.

The device packs a single 16-megapixel rear-facing shooter and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The handset also features uses a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Red Magic Mars also features a cooling system that combines air and liquid cooling.

Nubia’s gaming phone uses “4D Smart Shock” haptic feedback that has 1,000 levels of feedback and vibration profiles for a variety of games.

The gaming phone also has an LED RGB strip with 16.8 million colours.

Though Nubia indicates that the phone is coming to North America, MobileSyrup has reached out to see if the company plans on including Canada in the January 31st, 2019 launch.

The device starts at $399 USD and is available here.

Comments