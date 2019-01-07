News
Samsung expands on Digital Cockpit platform at CES 2019

Samsung's as-of-yet-unreleased connected car platform seeks to bridge smart home and smart car needs

Jan 7, 2019

6:29 PM EST

Samsung’s keynote presentation at CES 2019 revealed details about the South Korean electronics giant’s ‘Digital Cockpit’ platform.

The platform will incorporate Samsung’s Bixby digital assistant, giving users the ability to control their smart home devices from their car, as well as their connected vehicle from other Bixby devices.

Onstage, Samsung executives used the examples of checking a vehicle’s fuel or a home’s temperature using voice controls.

The Samsung connected car can even recognize the driver and adjust car settings like seat position, cabin heating, lights and music preferences when drivers get in and sit down.

The as-of-yet-unreleased platform will even have six screens that work with Samsung Dex so users can work on the go.

In terms of smart driving technology, the platform will be able to look at the driver and determine whether their eyes are on the road or not.

Samsung is working on the connected car platform to enable it to search for empty parking spots and oncoming traffic delays.

