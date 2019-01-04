GarageBand — Apple’s digital audio app for both macOS and iOS — officially turns 15 on January 6th, 2019.
The program was first unveiled at Macworld 2004 by Steve Jobs and John Mayer, and was designed as a consumer-ready music-making application.
Apple eventually announced versions of GarageBand for iPad in March 2011 and iPhone in November 2011.
The company announced an update for GarageBand’s macOS interface on October 2013.
It wasn’t until April 2017 that Apple chose to make GarageBand a free download for all macOS and iOS users. Prior to this release, the app was only available as a free download for new device purchases.
According to Apple, a number of musicians, including Usher, Radiohead, Fall Out Boy and Rihanna have used all of GarageBand or some GarageBand elements when recording specifics songs.
For instance, U.S.-based rock band Fall Out Boy recorded “Thnks fr the Mmrs” using Garageband for Mac in March 2007.
Additionally, MobileSyrup’s own Viewer Experience podcast is recorded using GarageBand for macOS.
