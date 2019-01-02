Why Traditional Anti-Virus Software Doesn’t Work

Back in the day, computer viruses used to spread through tangible things like emails and floppy disks. But these days, security threats are more sophisticated, and old-school anti-virus software won’t cut it. You need advanced software that stays ahead of the game like Heimdal Thor Premium Home Antivirus.
This award-winning suite combines two elite cybersecurity products – Vigilance Home and Foresight Home – to give you the most comprehensive anti-virus and threat prevention suite on the market. It’s easy to install, supremely lightweight, and capable of stopping even the most sophisticated malware, ransomware, and online scams. Whether you’re browsing the web, trading bitcoins, or streaming video, this is the anti-viral software you need.
A 5-year subscription to Heimdal Thor Premium Home Antivirus normally costs $615.66 CAD, but you can get it now for just $120.41 CAD.
