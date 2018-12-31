News
Essential Phone won’t be restocked, company confirms

"We are now hard at work on our next mobile product," says Essential

Dec 31, 2018

8:47 AM EST

Essential Phone

Stock of the Essential Phone is sold out and won’t be replenished, Essential confirmed in a statement issued to 9to5Google on Friday afternoon.

“We are sold out of Essential Phone on essential.com and won’t be adding any new inventory,” said a spokesperson for the company. “We are now hard at work on our next mobile product and will continue to sell accessories and provide speedy software updates and customer support to our existing community.”

Essential has reiterated multiple times in the past that will update to the PH-1 to Android Q when the time comes.

For what it’s worth moreover, Jason Keats, the company’s head of research and development, took to Twitter on Saturday to say reports of Essential’s impending demise are premature. “We aren’t done, not by a long shot,” he wrote.

While it’s unlikely Essential fans will see a direct Essential Phone successor, a recent report from Bloomberg suggested the company is working on an AI-powered smartphone that will make extensive use of voice commands.

Source: 9to5Google

