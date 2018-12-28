Nintendo to offer Mii costume DLC for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

A recently discovered message on Nintendo’s support site reveals that Mii costume downloadable content (DLC) is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in 2019.
According to the site, Nintendo will sell costumes that players can use to customize their Mii Fighter in Ultimate. Costumes will cost $0.75 USD (about $1 CAD) and are slated to go on sale sometime in 2019.
Nintendo didn’t reveal any specific costumes or how many it will offer. However, an idea of Nintendo’s approach to Ultimate‘s DLC may be found in the previous Smash Bros. game for Wii U and 3DS.
Altogether, Nintendo offered a total of 42 DLC Mii costumes in these games, including outfits based on Sonic the Hedgehog‘s Knuckles, a Chocobo from Final Fantasy and Geno from Super Mario RPG.
As previously announced, Nintendo is also planning to offer six playable fighters as DLC. The first fighter, the Piranha Plant from Super Mario, is available for free to anyone who purchases Ultimate and registers their copy online by January 31st, 2019. Piranha Plant is expected to be released in February 2019.
The other five DLC fighters, meanwhile, will be offered as part of a $31.49 CAD ‘Fighters Pass’ or sold for $7.55 in individual ‘Challenger Packs.’ Each fighter will include a new stage and a number of music tracks.
Earlier this month, Nintendo revealed that the first Fighters Pass character will be Joker, the main character from Japanese role-playing game Persona 5. There’s no word on when Joker or the other four fighters will be released, although Nintendo says it expects to have them all out by February 2020.
Via: Polygon
Comments