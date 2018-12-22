Google has a new web-based drawing app called Canvas

Google has rolled out a new web app for drawing, sketching and taking notes.
Dubbed Google Canvas, you can use the free web-based sketchpad by going to ‘canvas.apps.chrome.’ However, don’t let the URL fool you. Even though it says Chrome, it’ll work in any browser that supports ‘WebAssembly.’ That means Firefox, Edge and Safari.
Canvas saves your drawings to your Google account automatically. You can access them anywhere — provided you have an internet connection. Plus, you can export pictures as PNG files.
Concerning drawing tools, Canvas offers a relatively standard selection. You can pick from a pencil, ink pen, marker or chalk for your drawing tool. There’s also an eraser.
You can adjust the size and colour of each tool as well. Further, you can pick from a palette of colours or choose your own custom colour.
Finally, you can draw with a mouse or touchpad, but you’re probably better off with a stylus or your finger if your device has a touchscreen.
Google seems to be on a bit of a drawing kick of late, with drawing options in Google Keep and even turning the Android Pie Easter egg into a drawing app.
You can take Canvas for a spin over here.
Via: Engadget
