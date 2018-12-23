Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Freedom announces plans to extend LTE coverage to Victoria, Red Deer, Cornwall, and more
- CRTC says Big Three carriers will offer lower-cost, data-only wireless plans within 90 days
- Here’s what’s coming to Crave in January 2019
- CRTC’s low-cost data-only plan decision is a ‘slap in the face,’ say advocates
- Amazon to build new fulfillment centre in Alberta, creating 600 full-time jobs
- Amazon opens Toronto hub, creating 600 new jobs
- CRTC orders telecoms to block customers’ incoming nuisance calls by December 2019
- There were 3.9 million smart speaker users in Canada in 2018: Report
- Uber Canada resumes testing ‘manual mode’ self-driving cars in Toronto
- Canada’s telecom and broadcasting sectors generated $67.6 billion in 2017: CRTC
- Huawei Canada executive says banning company wouldn’t address 5G security concerns
- Canadians pay average $70-per-month for wireless service: CRTC
- Canada’s security establishment sides with allies, says China responsible for compromising cyber-security
- Canadian mobile revenue totalled $24.5 billion in 2017: CRTC
