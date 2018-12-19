Fortnite Android update improves UI, adds support for new Qualcomm processors

Epic Games’ new update for the Android version of its popular Fortnite game adds support for two new Qualcomm processors.
According to Epic’s version 7.10 patch notes, Fortnite now supports Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 670 and 710 mid-range chipsets, which are both used in a few recent smartphones.
Some of the handsets sporting the Snapdragon 670 include the Oppo R17 and Vivo Z3, while the Snapdragon 710 can be found in the likes of the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE and Nokia X7, among others. That said, none of the above devices are officially sold in Canada.
It’s worth noting that the rumoured Google Pixel 3 Lite will also reportedly feature the Snapdragon 670.
Outside of the new Snapdragon support, version 7.10 also makes the following mobile-centric changes:
- The HUD has been made more visible for mobile players
- Icons have been updated to be more visible in snow
- The exit vehicle button has been remapped
- 60 FPS option enabled for iPad Pro – second generation (10.5” & 12.9”)
- Support for the Samsung A9 has also been added
The full list of 7.10 patch notes can be found here.
