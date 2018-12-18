News
PREVIOUS|

The next electric Volkswagen is on track to have a 550 km range

Volkswagen is trying to bring great electric vehicles to the masses

Dec 18, 2018

5:11 PM EST

0 comments

Jürgen Stackmann, a Volkswagen (VW) board member, tweeted that VW is claiming the upcoming Volkswagen I.D. Hatchback will have a range of 550 kilometres on a single charge.

Volkswagen has been making a decent amount of noise in the EV space even though it only sells the e-Golf at the moment. The e-Golf is just a regular Golf with a few extra features.

The next electric car to come out of VW is the I.D. Hatchback which looks similar to a Golf, but is expected to have more futuristic features.

The tweet also mentions that the car will cost about as much as a modern diesel Golf. That pegs the car somewhere between $22,500 to $32,420 CAD depending on the trim level that Stackmann is talking about.

For comparison, the cheapest Tesla is a base Model 3 priced at $53,400 CAD and has an estimated 419 km range.

Either way, if VW can get an EV to market with that low of a price and a 550 km range that will be a very attractive vehicle for a lot of people.

Source: Twitter Via: Cnet

Related Articles

News

Nov 12, 2018

2:11 PM EST

Volkswagen coming for Tesla with cheaper EV fleet by 2020: report

News

Sep 25, 2018

3:41 PM EST

B.C. Government contributes $10 million to Clean Energy Vehicle Program

News

Nov 19, 2018

5:48 PM EST

Volkswagen says its self-driving tech is at least few years behind Waymo

News

Sep 6, 2018

8:13 PM EST

Ford gives drivers their first glimpse of its upcoming Mustang-inspired EV

Comments