The next electric Volkswagen is on track to have a 550 km range

Jürgen Stackmann, a Volkswagen (VW) board member, tweeted that VW is claiming the upcoming Volkswagen I.D. Hatchback will have a range of 550 kilometres on a single charge.
Volkswagen has been making a decent amount of noise in the EV space even though it only sells the e-Golf at the moment. The e-Golf is just a regular Golf with a few extra features.
The next electric car to come out of VW is the I.D. Hatchback which looks similar to a Golf, but is expected to have more futuristic features.
The #VWID offers a #range of up to 550 km for the price of a modern Golf Diesel, and will come on the market as a 100% #emissionneutral #eCar. /JS pic.twitter.com/EUkefmTYGP
— Jürgen Stackmann (@jstackmann) December 6, 2018
The tweet also mentions that the car will cost about as much as a modern diesel Golf. That pegs the car somewhere between $22,500 to $32,420 CAD depending on the trim level that Stackmann is talking about.
For comparison, the cheapest Tesla is a base Model 3 priced at $53,400 CAD and has an estimated 419 km range.
Either way, if VW can get an EV to market with that low of a price and a 550 km range that will be a very attractive vehicle for a lot of people.
