Fizz Mobile extends introductory period beyond December 19

Fizz Mobile has been offering users fantastic deals to sign up with its service, with those deals being slated to end on the 19th. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore.
Users can sign up with Fizz for as low as $17 CAD a month, and an 8GB plan with unlimited calling and texting costs $39.
These plans were scheduled to end on December 19th and be replaced with higher cost plans, but savvy Fizz users have pointed out on Reddit that the website no longer has an end date for the introductory prices.
As it stands, it’s unclear when Fizz’s introductory prices will end. MobileSyrup has reached out to Fizz for clarification.
One theory is that Fizz is keeping its prices low since it has been having a variety of issues with its network and customer support lately.
Some customers who were beta testing the service were paying even less, and it looks like Fizz is extending beta tester’s plans for another two months, which also seems to be related to the issues that have occurred on the network.
