Apple Watch Series 4 ECG feature is hardware-locked to the U.S.

Though earlier reports indicated that it would be possible for those in other countries, including Canada, to access the Apple Watch Series 4’s ECG feature by changing the wearable’s region, it seems that isn’t the case.
Many assumed that similar to Apple News and other apps not available north of the American border, users would be able to change the Series 4’s region to access the Series 4’s new, currently U.S.-exclusive ECG functionality.
According to Apple developer Guilherme Rambo (@_inside), the Series 4’s ECG functionality is region-locked to the U.S. version of the smartwatch and is based only on the serial number.
Apple Watch ECG checklist:
📱 iPhone must be running the release version of iOS 12.1.1 (not the beta)
⌚️ Apple Watch must be running the release version of watchOS 5.1.2
🇺🇸 Apple Watch must have been purchased in the US
— Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) December 6, 2018
This means that using VPN or DNS region-switching trickery won’t work as Apple limits ECG functionality per device identifier.
As a result, if you were hoping to get ECG up and running in Canada by switching the smartwatch’s region, that isn’t possible.
To get the ECG app for the Apple Watch Series 4, you need to be running iOS 12.1.1 on your smartphone, have watchOS 5.1.2 on the wearable and also purchase the smartwatch in the United States.
It’s unclear when the Apple Watch Series 4’s ECG feature is making its way to Canada given that Apple hasn’t submitted a medical device application.
Electrocardiography or ECG is the process of recording the heart’s electrical activity over a period of time using electrodes placed over the skin.
