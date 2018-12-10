News
Samsung partnered with a Supreme knockoff brand at the A8s launch

It seems like the electronics giant knew what it was doing, too

Dec 10, 2018

6:19 PM EST

0 comments

As Samsung announced the upcoming Glaxay A8s smartphone, it also revealed a partnership with the high-end streetwear brand Supreme, although it turns out that it wasn’t the real Supreme.

The electronics giant said that it was working with Supreme to launch a Supreme store in China, but the men that Samsung invited on stage weren’t actually from the official Supreme.

The people that were at the Samsung event were actually from a company called Supreme Italia which is a knockoff version of the iconic streetwear brand that can use the Supreme logo since Italy has a loophole regarding trademarks.

The real Supreme has since responded and said that it’s not working with Samsung to open a flagship store in China, according to Hypebeast

Samsung’s chief digital marketing manager has also replied to the mix-up and clarifies that Samsung is working with Supreme Italia, not the Supreme brand that was founded in the U.S.

Therefore, it seems like Samsung knew that it was working with a fake brand, but decided to move forward with the partnership and announce it as if it was the real Supreme at its December 10th event.

Source: Hypebeast

