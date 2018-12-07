Fortnite announces ‘The Block,’ a new creation feature in Battle Royale mode

Epic Games is on a roll.
Alongside a new creative game mode, a game store, the seventh season that features a variety of new skins and challenges, the developers behind the title have announced ‘The Block.’
The Block is an area of Fortnite’s battle royale mode that highlights creations made by other players.
To enter the Block competition, players need to build something in the ‘Creative Mode’ and then share it either on Twitter or Instagram with the #FortniteBlockParty hashtag. The creations must not feature pornographic content and hate speech.
- 25×25 tile area on a flat section of your island. It’s very important that your creations can fit nicely on The Block.
- Try to keep your ‘Memory Used’ less than 50,000. Efficiency is just as important as creativity!
- Chests, floor loot and vehicle spawns will be determined by Epic. No need to include these.
Currently, the Block, which is located in Risky Reels, is empty, though that should change with the next update.
Similar to game modes and events, the new ‘The Block’ feature will improve and evolve over time.
Source: Epic Games
