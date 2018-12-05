Fortnite’s new Creative mode is Epic’s answer to Minecraft

Epic Games is launching a new game mode for its hit title Fortnite called ‘Fortnite Creative.’
The new mode that’s set to be part of the game’s seventh season, is focused on creativity as opposed to battling. For comparison’s sake, think more Minecraft than Player’s Unknown Battleground.
“Design games, race around the island, battle your friends in new ways and build your dream Fortnite. It’s all happening on your own private island where everything you make is saved,” writes Epic in a recent blog post.
The game mode will first be available tomorrow, December 6th for anyone with a ‘Battle Pass.’ Those with Battle Passes can invite their friends to play with them as well. The new mode will be available to all Fortnite players on December 13th. Fortnite Creative is a completely separate mode from Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode. Because it’s a different mode from Battle Royale, it’s likely that this variant will not be available on Android or iOS.
Fortnite Creative is not the final build of the mode, however. Similar to Battle Royal, Epic says it’s committed to updating the feature and making it “bigger and better over time.”
