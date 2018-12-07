Tesla may buy shuttered GM plants in North America

News
Tesla might bring a car company back to Oshawa

In a recent interview with CBS’ 60 MinutesTesla CEO Elon Musk mentioned that he would consider buying some GM plants if the company goes through with shutting them down.

This isn’t the first time Tesla has done this either. According to Electrek, the EV company’s Freemont factory is an old GM and Toyota facility that Tesla rebuilt after it was shut down by the legacy automakers.

Musk’s exact quote is “It’s possible that we would be interested if [GM] are going to sell a plant or not use it that we would take it over.”

It would be amazing if Tesla bought some of the factories since there’s a GM plant that is shutting down in Oshawa Ontario, and Tesla doesn’t currently build any cars in Canada.

Source: Electrek, 60 Minutes

