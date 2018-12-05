Public Mobile extends its $25 refer-a-friend promotion until December 16th

Telus sub-brand Public Mobile has extended its $25 refer-a-friend promotion until December 16th.
The promotion, which was initially supposed to end on December 6th, offers a $25 credit when you refer a friend and they activate their account online.
This promotion is available on both 30-day and 90-day plans. Public will apply the one-time $25 credit to your account within 72 hours of your friend’s online activation.
Additionally, with the one-time credit, you’ll be eligible for the monthly $1 referral credit as long as your friend stays with Public Mobile.
Source: Public Mobile Via: iPhoneinCanada
Comments