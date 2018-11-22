Telus’ low-cost flanker brand Public Mobile is offering new promotions for a limited amount of time.
The offers all feature 3G speeds with unlimited talk and international text. Additionally, they all include 500MB of bonus data with AutoPay and up to 8GB of data. AutoPay allows subscribers to set up pre-authorized payments on a Public Mobile account.
Public Mobile’s promotional plans include: 1GB of data for $35, 4.5GB of data for $40, 6GB of data for $45 and 8GB of data for $50.
It’s worth noting that these are all 30-day plans. With AutoPay, subscribers can save up to $2 every 30 days.
This isn’t the first time Public Mobile has offered either 4.5GB of data for $40 or 6GB of data for $45.
New customers need to purchase a Public Mobile SIM card that can be purchased online or at participating retailers, including Walmart and London Drugs.
Once they’ve purchased a new SIM card, subscribers will need to visit activate.publicmobile.ca to activate the card and select from the list of ready-made plans.
Existing customers interested in capitalizing on the carrier’s promotions will need to login to the self-serve menu, head over to ‘Plan and Add-ons,’ select ‘Change Plan’ and pick one of the new options.

