Amazon files trademark application for Amazon Pay in Canada

E-commerce giant Amazon has filed a trademark application for its Amazon Pay online payments processing service in Canada.
The application was submitted on November 16, 2018 and formalized on November 21st, 2018.
The filing suggests that Amazon plans to bring the platform to Canada in the near future.
Amazon Pay launched in 2007 in the U.S. Its services are similar to PayPal, in which the user can pay with their account on external merchant websites. The idea of using this type of service is helpful to merchants, who can put a button allowing customers to pay with their Amazon account, trying to keep customers from abandoning their carts and speeding up the checkout process.
For our neighbours down south, the service charges merchants 2.9 percent + $.30 per transaction, which is similar to PayPal.
Amazon doesn’t reveal how many merchants use its payments platform, but Techcrunch reports that in February 2017 Amazon announced over 33 million customers have used Amazon Pay to make a purchase. Amazon noted that number was up 10 million from April 2016.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Amazon for more details on the service and will update the article.
Source: Canadian Trademarks Database
