Nintendo Switch predicted to outsell PlayStation 4 in 2019

The Nintendo Switch just had a record-breaking Black Friday sales weekend, but the momentum isn’t likely to stop there.
Now, market research firm Strategy Analytics has predicted that the Nintendo Switch will outsell the PlayStation 4 worldwide in 2019.
Specifically, the firm estimates that Nintendo will sell 17.3 million Switch units next year, slightly ahead of projected sales of 17.1 million PS4 and PS4 Pro consoles. The third major console player, Microsoft, is expected to remain in third place with 10 million Xbox One and Xbox One X units sold.
However, it’s important to note that by 2019, the PlayStation 4 will be entering its sixth full year on the market, having originally launched in North America in November 2013. The console recently surpassed 86.1 million units sold, but sales are likely reaching a plateau after several years on the market, especially as Sony prepares for the console’s inevitable successor.
The Switch, meanwhile, launched more recently in March 2017, therefore having, presumably, several more years left in its lifecycle. Two of the system’s biggest games, the recently released Pokémon: Let’s Go and upcoming Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, will certainly drive console sales in the months to come.
Meanwhile, the Switch has several other notable games lined up for 2019, including new mainline Pokémon and Animal Crossing titles. Reports also suggest that a new iteration of the Switch will land in 2019.
Via: TechCrunch
