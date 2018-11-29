Google Assistant gets ‘Pretty Please’ feature and more

Following some friendly family-focused updates, Google has added new features to Assistant, including the long-awaited ‘Pretty Please’ mode.
Initially announced at Google I/O 2018, the Pretty Please setting is starting to roll out to Assistant-enabled devices. It should work for all voice matched users on smart speakers, displays and phones.
If you include polite phrases like ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ in your queries, Assistant will respond in kind, thanking you for being polite.
Additionally, you can now create a gift list with Assistant. Using phrases like “Hey Google, create a gift list” or “add opera tickets to my gift list,” users can create and manage lists with ease. This works for shopping lists and other lists as well.
Further, the Keyword Blog confirmed that Google is working to add support for third-party list apps, including Any.do, Bring! and Todoist. Recent Google app teardowns revealed the company was working on adding this feature.
As previously announced, users will also be able to talk to Santa. Just say “Hey Google, call Santa” and sit back as the fun begins. Google will dial up the North Pole, and you’ll get to help Santa compose a Christmas jingle.
Finally, Assistant is getting some new read- and sing-along features. You can ask Assistant to read you a story, including holiday classics like Disney’s “Mickey’s Christmas Carol” and more.
Alternatively, if you have a Play Music subscription and an Assistant-powered smart display, you can see synchronized lyrics appear on-screen.
Finally, smart display owners are getting some other nice features, including support for Nest Hello video doorbells, broadcast replies and sharing Google Photos.
The features appear to be rolling out as part of a server-side update. Some of them might not work for you right away. In my case, calling Santa worked, but creating a gift guide didn’t. Plus, Assistant didn’t’ seem to care if I was polite or not.
Source: Google Via: The Verge, Android Police
