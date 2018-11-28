Google Assistant launches new experiences for families

Google Assistant is adding a bunch of new experiences for families just before everyone gets together for the holidays.
A November 28th, 2018 Google Canada blog post says the new experiences are “designed specifically for families with kids so they can learn, play and imagine together.”
Among the new experiences, Google says families “will be able to join The Wiggles,” from the Treehouse TV show and go on a “custom Wiggles experience commissioned by Google exclusively for Assistant.”
Families will be able to listen to CBC Kids News and get articles that are relevant to Canadian kids.
They will also be able to interact with Boukili Audio, presented by TFO, an interactive activity that tests French listening and comprehension.
More importantly though, and just in time for Christmas, families will be able to call Santa. The blog post says “your Google Assistant can connect families to the North Pole,” and speak with Santa.
Source: Google
