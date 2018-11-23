News
LinkedIn new privacy setting prevents users from exporting emails

The new setting will give users more privacy and control of their account.

Nov 23, 2018

3:38 PM EST

LinkedIn Headquarters

LinkedIn has introduced a new privacy setting that blocks other users from exporting your email address.

This would mean that users will be able to prevent spam and prevent anyone from downloading their email address.

TechCrunch reported on November 21st, 2018, that LinkedIn was quiet about announcing this new feature because it “could piss off users who’d invested tons of time into the professional networking site in hope of contacting their connections outside of it.”

LinkedIn confirmed to TechCrunch that the new setting will give members “more control of their email address on Linkedin.”

In order to activate it, users can go to ‘settings,’ then ‘privacy,’ in order to view who can see your email address.

“If you take a look at the setting titled ‘Who can download your email,’ you’ll see we’ve added a more detailed setting that defaults to the strongest privacy option.

Members can choose to change that setting based on their preference. This gives our users control over who can download their email address via a data export,” said LinkedIn.

Source: TechCrunch

