News
PREVIOUS|

Roku’s CEO says updated user interface will look like the new Roku Channel

Roku's interface might get a much needed facelift in the near future

Nov 23, 2018

3:46 PM EST

0 comments

Roku’s video platform has featured the same familiar interface for years.

While the UI is starting to show its age, Roku CEO Anthony Wood says his company is working on an updated interface that will look similar to The Roku Channel, according to a report from CNET.

The Roku Channel is a recently launched app on the Roku platform that highlights all the free content that is available from Roku and other services.

The Roku Channel currently looks more like Netflix’s layout than Roku’s traditional appearance.

If you’re a fan of the comforting design of Roku’s home screen, this may come as a disappointment, but the company needed to do something about the low-resolution logos and texts that plague its system on a 4K TVs.

Source: CNET

Related Articles

News

Nov 20, 2018

9:04 PM EST

Roku’s upcoming Black Friday deals get you a Streaming Stick + for $30 off

News

Nov 1, 2018

9:00 AM EST

TCL is finally bringing its highly-rated Roku TVs to Canada

News

Aug 8, 2018

6:21 PM EST

Roku launches its free video content channel on the web

News

Nov 1, 2018

11:24 AM EST

After a year-long absence, Spotify returns to Roku devices

Comments