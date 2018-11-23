Uber driver charged with sexual assault

An Uber driver has been arrested after being charged for sexual assault, according to a November 23rd, 2018 Toronto Police news release.
Senol Komec, 38, was charged with four counts of sexual assault and four counts of forcible confinement. The release said he appeared before court on October 18th, 2018.
Sexual assault cases happened on December 16th, 2017, April 18th, 2018, July 2, 2018, and October 13th, 2018.
In April, Uber announced that it was rolling out a series of new features in the U.S. aiming to increase passenger security. That includes adding up to five people as ‘Trusted Contacts’ with whom trip details can be shared, and adding an ‘incase-of-emergency” button that contacts 911 directly.
Uber also said at the time that it was going to vet its drivers around the world by “proactively rerun[ning] criminal and motor vehicle checks, regardless of whether there is a legal obligation to do so.”
MobileSyrup has reached out to Uber for a comment regarding the case. The story will be updated with a response.
Source: Toronto Police
