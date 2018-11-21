News
Instagram works on profile redesign to de-emphasize follower counts

Instagram takes after Twitter as it minimizes follower count font sizes

Instagram on the OnePlus 6T

Instagram is taking a page from Twitter and testing a new profile design that de-emphasizes follower counts.

The company said in a post on its press site that it will experiment with the arrangement of features at the top of the profile over the next several weeks.

Along with shrinking follower counts, the ‘Follow’ and ‘Message’ buttons shifted to the bottom of the bio. Users can also view a list of mutual followers by tapping on the follower tab.

Instagram's profile experiments

Further, the grid, posts and tagged photos icons are written out, and IGTV might get its own tab.

The redesign brings some new business accounts, including a ‘Shop’ tab, and buttons like ‘Directions,’ ‘Call’ and ‘Start Order.’

Instagram says it plans to work on these changes and test them in phases and different combinations over the next several weeks. Further, the company says it will update the experiences based on user feedback.

Source: Instagram Via: The Verge

