News
PREVIOUS|

Samsung Galaxy S10 variant to feature ceramic back: report

At least one version of the upcoming Galaxy S10 will feature a ceramic back

Nov 21, 2018

5:41 PM EST

0 comments

The Samsung Galaxy S10 rumour mill keeps turning and a new rumour from SamMobile suggests that the upcoming Galaxy flagship will feature a ceramic back in black and white colour variants.

At this point, SamMobile is unclear which model might feature this material, though the Netherlands-based publication suggests that the larger 6.7-inch S10 with six cameras will sport the ceramic backing.

Ceramic material on smartphones isn’t new, however, as OnePlusEssential and Xiaomi have all used the material on their devices.

Ceramic should make the upcoming S10 difficult to scratch, while also helping give the device a more premium look-and-feel.

Rumours recently suggested that Samsung would launch a Galaxy S10 variant with a 6.7-inch display, two front-facing selfie shooters, four rear-facing cameras, and a 5G-capable modem. This model would, reportedly, launch at the end of Q1 2019 or early Q2 2019, after the launch of three other S10 handsets.

Source: SamMobile

Related Articles

News

Nov 2, 2018

10:54 AM EST

Samsung Galaxy S10 to rely solely on in-display fingerprint scanner: report

News

Nov 19, 2018

4:10 PM EST

Samsung Galaxy S10 to launch in black, white, yellow and green: report

News

Nov 12, 2018

3:23 PM EST

Budget Samsung Galaxy S10 to come with a flat Infinity-O display: report

News

Nov 20, 2018

1:03 PM EST

Samsung to launch a 6.7-inch, six-camera Galaxy S10 in 2019: report

Comments