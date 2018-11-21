Samsung Galaxy S10 variant to feature ceramic back: report

The Samsung Galaxy S10 rumour mill keeps turning and a new rumour from SamMobile suggests that the upcoming Galaxy flagship will feature a ceramic back in black and white colour variants.
At this point, SamMobile is unclear which model might feature this material, though the Netherlands-based publication suggests that the larger 6.7-inch S10 with six cameras will sport the ceramic backing.
Ceramic material on smartphones isn’t new, however, as OnePlus, Essential and Xiaomi have all used the material on their devices.
Ceramic should make the upcoming S10 difficult to scratch, while also helping give the device a more premium look-and-feel.
Rumours recently suggested that Samsung would launch a Galaxy S10 variant with a 6.7-inch display, two front-facing selfie shooters, four rear-facing cameras, and a 5G-capable modem. This model would, reportedly, launch at the end of Q1 2019 or early Q2 2019, after the launch of three other S10 handsets.
Source: SamMobile
