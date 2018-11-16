Shoppers Drug Mart, which is owned by Loblaws, is not the first place most people think of when it comes to tech.
However, the health-focused retailer has a few good deals on tech for Black Friday. The deals start on Saturday, November 17th and run until November 18th.
- Nintendo Switch + $125.00 Shoppers Gift Card – $379.99
- Xbox One X 1TB Fallout 76 Bundle + $125.00 Xbox Gift Card – $599.99
- Xbox One S 1TB Console + $100.00 Xbox Gift Card – $299.99
- Nintendo 2DS + $25.00 Shoppers Gift Card – $109.99
- Call of Duty Black Ops or Select Sports Games for Xbox One or PS4 – $49.99
- DualShock 4 Controllers + $25.00 Shoppers Gift Card – $74.99
- Canon T100 Rebel or M100 Camera – $399.99
- Sharp 40″ 1080DP LED Smart TV – $229.99
- Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones – $199.99
- Acer 11.6″ Chromebook – $199.99
- RCA 50″ 4K2K Smart TV – $279.99
- Samsung Galaxy Tab E 16GB – $179.99
- Haier 55″ 4K2K Chromcast Smart TV – $349.99
- HP 15.6″ Notebook – $379.99
- Samsung Galaxy J3 16GB Phone – $149.99
- Acer 24″ Ultra-Slim Monitor – $99.99
Source: Shoppers Drug Mart
