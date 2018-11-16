News
PREVIOUS

Adobe updates Lightroom CC to support Apple Pencil double-tap gesture

Nov 16, 2018

3:50 PM EST

0 comments

Adobe has updated Lightroom CC, its mobile-based photo editing app, to add support for the iPad Pro, iPhone XS and XR.

Version 4.0.2 of Lightroom CC adds camera support for the iPhone XS and XR, as well as a variety of bug fixes and stability improvements.

According to 9to5Mac, the update also includes support for the Apple Pencil.

The new version allows users to use the stylus’ double-tap gesture to switch between paint and erase modes with selective tools. It’s a nifty addition that will make frequent Lightroom users will likely appreciate.

Source: Adobe Via: 9to5Mac

Related Articles

News

Oct 15, 2018

6:17 PM EST

Adobe plans to launch full Photoshop CC for iPad in 2019

News

Nov 16, 2018

1:43 PM EST

Apple releases new Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock as AirPower remains MIA

Business

Sep 27, 2016

7:56 AM EST

It’s Microsoft and Adobe vs. Salesforce and Oracle in the battle for cloud dominance

News

Jul 13, 2018

12:09 PM EST

Adobe reportedly plans to release a full version of Photoshop for Apple’s iPad

Comments