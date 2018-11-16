Adobe updates Lightroom CC to support Apple Pencil double-tap gesture

Adobe has updated Lightroom CC, its mobile-based photo editing app, to add support for the iPad Pro, iPhone XS and XR.
Version 4.0.2 of Lightroom CC adds camera support for the iPhone XS and XR, as well as a variety of bug fixes and stability improvements.
According to 9to5Mac, the update also includes support for the Apple Pencil.
The new version allows users to use the stylus’ double-tap gesture to switch between paint and erase modes with selective tools. It’s a nifty addition that will make frequent Lightroom users will likely appreciate.
